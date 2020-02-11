Ravens raising ticket prices in 2020

The Ravens did not make changes to their ticket prices the last two years, but a letter to the team’s season ticket holders shows that will change this year.

The Ravens informed those buyers that their seats are going to cost a little more this year. The team said the average increase in prices is 6.45 percent with the price of some seats going up more, some going up less and others remaining flat.

In the letter, which was obtained by multiple reporters, the team also said that they will not be raising the prices again in 2021. The team ranked in the middle of the league with an average ticket price of just over $103 for the 2019 season.

The Ravens will host the Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Jaguars, Titans, Cowboys, Giants and Chiefs during the 2020 season.