Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson: ‘We’re ticked off’

Sunday’s loss to the Patriots was one to forget for a Ravens team now with a mile-long list of injuries and recurring problems facing the team.

Along with the season-ending and otherwise significant injuries that have faced this team over the last few weeks, problems still persist on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

With seven games left, the injury list is growing, as is the loss column. And the Ravens certainly aren’t happy about it.

“We’re ticked off,” quarterback Lamar Jackson said. “Don’t nobody like losing. I know none of you guys would like losing, especially when we have a lot of talent on our team. We’ve just got to regroup. Tuesday, we’ll go watch film on our (next) opponent, on Tennessee, and we’re going to build from there.”

Now with tight end Nick Boyle and left tackle Ronnie Stanley out for the remainder of the season, an ailing cornerback room, a battered defensive line and a reworked offensive line, the Ravens know they’ve got to get contributions from unexpected places on the roster.

Otherwise, the once-promising season is fit to go down the tube.

“A lot of guys have to step up, and we’re going to find out about ourselves,” wideout Willie Snead said. “We’re going to find out about the mold of this team — offense and defense. I think a lot of guys that are going to have to step up, they will step up, and they will show they can make an impact on this team — whoever that may be.”

The Ravens made no excuses after the game, specifically from outside linebacker Matthew Judon, who said there was a standard of play the Ravens didn’t live up to.

And with the Titans and Steelers up next, the Ravens’ 6-3 record can dissipate quickly if the injuries are too much to overcome.

But for now, it’s a familiar refrain in Baltimore: Next man up.

“We have a lot of injuries, those are uncontrollable, those are part of the game,” Snead said. “Whoever that next guy is to step up in there and help our team, we’re going to trust them, and we’re going to move forward. I’m excited to see what happens for us. We’re 6-3. We’re still in a good spot. We want to win every game, but unfortunately, we didn’t win this one. So, we’re going to get ready for next week.”