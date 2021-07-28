Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Lamar Jackson tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed following Baltimore's first training camp practice Wednesday.

Harbaugh said Jackson tested negative from July 21 until Monday of this week before the positive result came back Tuesday. Jackson joins running back Gus Edwards in coronavirus protocols and will miss the first 10 days of training camp.

Jackson was among 20 Ravens to spend time on the reserve/COVID-19 list when he tested positive on Thanksgiving and missed Baltimore's second meeting against Pittsburgh in Week 12.

Entering his fourth season, Jackson, 24, is coming off a year in which he won his first playoff game and now looks to build on that with an improved receiving corps and equally potent rushing attack.

The news follows a league-wide memo from the NFL informing its teams that if COVID outbreaks occur as a result from unvaccinated players, the culpable team may have to forfeit and become financially responsible for the loss of game checks.

In addition to Jackson and Edwards missing from the Ravens' first practice due to COVID, tight ends Nick Boyle (knee) and Jake Breeland (knee), offensive tackles Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and Ja'Wuan James (Achilles), cornerbacks Iman Marshall (knee) and Anthony Averett (needs to pass conditioning test of physical), as well as inside linebacker Otaro Alaka (knee) were all sidelined with injuries as well.