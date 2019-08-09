Here’s how the Ravens QBs fared against the Jaguars in the preseason opener

With one of the most unique quarterback groups in the NFL, the Ravens used all three in their 29-0 domination of the Jaguars on Thursday at M&T Bank Stadium.

Lamar Jackson, Trace McSorely and Joe Callahan all saw time on the field, though some saw more than others.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here's how all three of the quarterbacks fared against a Jaguars defense without a significant amount of their starters dressed.

Lamar Jackson

Despite questions over whether Jackson would play, he was on the field for the entire first quarter as he led two scoring drives - one for a touchdown pass to Willie Snead and the other which ended in a 52-yard field goal from Justin Tucker.

Jackson finished 4-of-6 for 59 yards and a touchdown. He didn't register a rushing attempt on the night in his drives.

While the workload wasn't extensive for Jackson, and he wasn't perfect out there, it was a nice start to a 2019 campaign in which he is expected to be "the guy" on offense.

McSorely saw the bulk of the load Thursday night in his first career NFL action. The rookie made mistakes, as evidenced by his lone interception, but also had his bright moments as he finished 9-of-22 for 85 yards. He also rushed three times for 16 yards.

The former Penn State quarterback also had a touchdown called back in the second quarter due to a holding call. He made good throws back-to-back, the latter of which was the negated touchdown.

McSorely will likely see his reps dip in the next two week as Jackson and the rest of the starters are eased into the preseason, but he'll have a chance to improve on his first NFL performance.

Joe Callahan

Story continues

The newest Ravens quarterback only played sparingly and completed three-of-four passes for 30 yards. He also took a sack, as he replaced McSorely late in the fourth quarter when the game was well out of reach.

Just signed on July 29, Callahan got his first chance to impress the Ravens - and other NFL teams - before the preseason winds down.

Robert Griffin III

Still sidelined with a right thumb injury, Griffin was inactive on the night. He's projected to be ready for the regular season where he figures to be the Ravens backup quarterback.

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

Heres how the Ravens QBs fared against the Jaguars in the preseason opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington