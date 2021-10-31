Ravens QBs coach James Urban details how QB Lamar Jackson has been able to progress as a passer

The Baltimore Ravens have seen quarterback Lamar Jackson take an extraordinary leap as a passer during his fourth NFL season. Many were expecting Jackson to improve throwing the football in 2021, but the quarterback has truly impressed on so many fronts while tossing beautiful passes to his wide receivers.

When Baltimore quarterbacks coach James Urban was asked about what has been the key for Jackson and his growth, the coach mentioned that it’s natural progression for Jackson, implying that he and the team were also expecting the huge jump that the quarterback has shown so far.

“I just think it’s a natural progression. Not to discount all the hard work that he’s put in – he has. Not to discount some of the schemes that we’ve put in; I just think it’s a natural progression. He’s in Year Four in this league, and that’s the progression you need to make. Like I said before, if we’re not changing our game, then people are catching up to us or you’re not getting any better. So, that was an area of his game that we wanted to get improved upon, and that’s what he’s done.”

Urban also mentioned the throwing mechanics of Jackson have been much more consistent this season.

“The consistency with the mechanics is much improved, yes. Yes, it’s been much more consistent.”

Jackson is completing 64.9% of his passes through seven weeks, throwing for 1,943 yard through the air as well as 10 passing touchdowns compared to just five interceptions. He looks much more calm and poised in the pocket in 2021 as opposed to previous seasons, which seemingly has a bit to do with the natural progression that Urban talked about.

The fourth-year quarterback has been through a lot at the NFL level over his time as a starter. He’s been able to learn from his successes as well as his failures, and it’s all beginning to truly come together for Jackson. While he still does need to improve in certain areas of his game, the progression that he’s shown as a passer is extremely promising for how he can continue to build and grow as an all-around football player.