Ravens QB Tyler Huntley shares thoughts on QB Josh Johnson

The Baltimore Ravens are currently dealing with an injury to their star quarterback in Lamar Jackson, who hurt his ankle in Week 14. It is currently unclear if Jackson will be able to play in Week 15, but if he can’t it will be backup quarterback Tyler Huntley at the helm.

Baltimore signed quarterback Josh Johnson from the New York Jets practice squad earlier in the week, seemingly for some insurance in the event that Jackson can’t suit up. Huntley gave his thoughts on the Johsnon signing, saying that it’s nice to have a veteran player in the room who has plenty of experience at the NFL level.