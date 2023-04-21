Ravens QB Tyler Huntley reportedly returning to Baltimore

At the beginning of the Baltimore Ravens’ 2023 offseason, it seemed like the team might have a different quarterback room heading into 2023. Lamar Jackson was placed on the non-exclusive tag, and Tyler Huntley had the restricted tender placed on him making it so the Ravens could match any offer for both players if needed.

Tom Pelissero from the NFL Network reported that Huntley will be signing his restricted tender on Monday. This is great news for the team, as he’ll be able to start the offseason up and running as he learns new offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s system.

The #Ravens’ Pro Bowl QB isn’t going anywhere: Snoop Huntley plans to sign his restricted tender Monday, per source. Huntley has been working out at the team facility and heads to Tampa this weekend to throw with teammates. Baltimore’s other QB, Lamar Jackson, remains unsigned. pic.twitter.com/xryeaff1v2 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 21, 2023

Huntley has stepped in for the injured Jackson for the past two seasons, and has a 3-5 record as a starter at the NFL level. His starting experience is valuable if Jackson has to miss more time, and his play during the 2022 season earned him a nod as a Pro Bowl alternate.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire