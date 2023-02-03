Ravens QB Tyler Huntley lights up precision passing event at 2023 Pro Bowl Games

The Baltimore Ravens had multiple players named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, including tight end Mark Andrews, cornerback Marlon Humphrey and kicker Justin Tucker. However, one player who got in as a late alternate choice was quarterback Tyler Huntley, and he did not disappoint during the first round of games.

On Thursday, Huntley took his talents to the precision passing event, where the goal is to hit targets worth different amounts of points. Huntley put his arm on display, hitting multiple impressive throws en route to the second biggest point total in the AFC, behind only Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

SNOOP!@Ravens QB Tyler Huntley has the high score so far in Precision Passing! @_SNOOP1 📺: 2023 #ProBowlGames on ESPN pic.twitter.com/kFRXIaxloz — NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2023

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire