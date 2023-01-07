Ravens QB Tyler Huntley discusses new playoff scenarios involving Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18 of the 2022 season. Baltimore is currently 10-6 while Cincinnati stands at 11-4, and while the Bengals have already won the AFC North, there is still a way for the Ravens to host a home playoff game following new rules after the scary situation involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin from Cincinnati’s Week 17 game with Buffalo.

If Baltimore defeats the Bengals in Week 18, and the Los Angeles Chargers win against the Denver Broncos, there will be a coin flip to determine where the Ravens’ wild card matchup against Cincinnati will be played. When asked about the coin flip scenario, Baltimore quarterback Tyler Huntley compared it to a part in “Friday Night Lights”.

“I really haven’t been following it, but everybody has been talking about it and stuff. I think it’s crazy. It’s like the Friday Night Lights, when they had to flip the coin – it’s kind of like that. It’s kind of crazy. But God willing, when we win, that’ll put everything in the process, and it’ll take care of everything else. Everything else is what they say. So, we’ve just got to go handle business and win this one this Sunday.”

Like Huntley said, the Ravens first have to go out and beat the Bengals on Sunday if they want any chance if they want to play a playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium this postseason. However, if the cards fall exactly right, that’s what could happen.

