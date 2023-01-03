Ravens QB Tyler Huntley acknowledges team fell short in Week 17 vs. Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-13 on a Sunday night New Years Day matchup. The team blew another fourth quarter lead, bringing the record to 10-6 on the season. The offense stalled in the second half and failed to increase their lead multiple times, especially after a 50-yard kickoff return by running back Justice Hill.

Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley spoke to the media after the game and was asked about the mindset of the team. He mentioned how they knew they had the best chance if they won, but mentioned that they are in the playoffs and that the team will go from there.

"We knew we had the best chance if we won both games. We fell short today." @_SNOOP1 pic.twitter.com/Ru7fHGOx4L — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 2, 2023

“We knew we had the best chance [to win the AFC North] if we won both games. [We] felt short today, so we’re in the playoffs and we’re just going from there. We have one more game in the regular season, and [we will] get ready for the playoffs.”

The Ravens controlled their own destiny to win the AFC North title if they won in both Week 17 and Week 18 by beating the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite them already securing a playoff berth, they will have one more week to get things right before the big dance begins.

