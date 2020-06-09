Ravens QB Robert Griffin III wants to be a starter again

Robert Griffin III currently has one of the best backup jobs in the NFL.

The 30-year-old is currently the Ravens second-string QB behind Lamar Jackson, the league's reigning Most Valuable Player. In 2019, Griffin appeared in seven games, the most he's played in a single season since 2014. However, most of the action he saw was late in games with the Ravens already substantially ahead of their opponent.

While Griffin made it clear he's enjoyed his time in Baltimore, the quarterback explained in a recent interview with on the Matt Mosley Show that he still hopes to be a starting quarterback in the NFL again.

"I do want to be a starter again," Griffin said. "I'm 30 years old. Quarterbacks are playing into their 40s now. There's a lot of time left to still go achieve all the dreams and goals I set for myself."

During his seven seasons in the NFL, the former No. 2 overall pick has never started a full 16-game season. Griffin dazzled as a rookie in 2012, leading the Washington Redskins to a NFC East title while earning Rookie of the Year honors. But between injuries and disagreements with the Redskins coaching staff, Griffin was never able to return to his rookie form before becoming a free agent in 2016.

Griffin has not been a full-time starter since 2016, where he played five games for the Cleveland Browns. A shoulder injury in Week 1 forced him to miss the next three months, and Griffin finished his lone season in Cleveland with a 1-4 record.

After his disappointing year with the Browns, Griffin sat out the entire 2017 season. After a year off, he got the chance to return to the NFL when the Ravens signed Griffin during the 2018 offseason.

An impressive training camp and preseason earned Griffin a spot on Baltimore's 53-man roster, although he was inactive on most gamedays as the third-string passer behind Joe Flacco and Lamar Jackson. After Flacco injured his hip in Week 9, Griffin became the primary backup for Jackson, a role he's served ever since.

Griffin made sure to explain he's happy with his current role and very much appreciative of the Ravens for taking a chance on him in 2018.

"It's been an amazing experience being in Baltimore," Griffin said. "A top-notch, first-class organization. They take care of their players. They understand the importance of taking care of the quarterbacks and surround the quarterback with guys and people that will help them grow. I'm a part of that. I'm a part of that for Lamar, helping him grow, helping him see the game, helping him continue to get better every single day."

The passer also wouldn't rule out staying in Baltimore as Jackson's backup, should he be compensated better than he currently is being paid. Griffin is due $2 million in 2020.

"Right now, with where I'm at in Baltimore, just trying to maximize that opportunity," Griffin said. "Who knows? Maybe I'll be in Baltimore for the foreseeable future playing the role I am now but getting compensated more for it, or I'll be able to go out and compete to be a starter again somewhere in the league."

