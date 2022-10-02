Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and WR Devin Duvernay connect for incredible play in Week 4 vs. Bills

The Baltimore Ravens welcomed the Buffalo Bills to M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday for a Week 4 matchup. Through the first two quarters, the Ravens looked nearly unstoppable on offense and made plenty of stops on defense. One of the more sensational plays in the game came from a familiar name connecting with one of the team’s breakout stars.

With under nine minutes left in the second quarter, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson escaped the arms of two Bills defenders and completed a pass to wide receiver Devin Duvernay. Aside from Jackson escaping the sack, his pass was deflected off tight end Mark Andrews and a Buffalo defender, which eventually found its way into the hands of Duvernay for a 20-yard completion.

WHAT JUST HAPPENED 🤯🤯🤯🤯 Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/kQOms2KPK9 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 2, 2022

Jackson is often credited with making plays happen when nothing is there, and this play will be added to his highlight reel. Duvernay had incredible concentration to haul in the pass that was tipped up in the air, and the two combined for a sure-fire play of the year candidate.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire