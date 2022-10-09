Ravens QB Lamar Jackson understands importance of needing to win at M&T Bank Stadium

The Baltimore Ravens will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football in Week 5 of the 2022 season. It’s marks their only home primetime game of the year and the team is looking to get their first home win of 2022 after blowing leads in both Week 2 and Week 4 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was asked about what kind of atmosphere Sunday night will be at home against a tough AFC North opponent. He outlined the importance of getting a win at home, while also saying he expects M&T Bank Stadium to be “rocking” on Sunday night.

"I know the stadium will be rocking." pic.twitter.com/nWDih4RAhV — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 5, 2022

“We need to get our first victory at home; we took two ‘L’s’ at home, that’s something that rarely happens here, but I know the stadium is going to be rocking. The Bank [M&T Bank Stadium] is going to be rocking, I know the fans are looking forward to us getting back on the right track, and so am I.”

The Ravens normally do well at home on primetime games. They will wear all-black uniforms during the contest, and head coach John Harbaugh will look to improve upon his 16-2 record in home prime-time games.

