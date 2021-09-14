Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: Two late fumbles that helped Raiders win 'ticked me off'

One player in particular is mourning the Baltimore Ravens' "Monday Night Football" season opening loss against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, had the ball in his hands with a seven-point lead early in the fourth quarter, but his fumble set up a Las Vegas Raiders touchdown that tied the game. It wouldn't be the last time in the night that a giveaway would prove costly.

Though both teams would trade a couple more scores, deep in overtime, Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib strip sacked Jackson, giving Vegas the ball in scoring position.

Three plays later, the Raiders pulled out the thriller, 33-27, on a 31-yard Derek Carr touchdown pass to receiver Zay Jones.

"That ticked me off," Jackson said after the game of the fumbles. "I hate any type of turnovers. The first one ... didn't tick me off like the last one, just two hands on the football. I could've just taken a sack, if anything. But it happens in football."

Jackson also took to Twitter to decry his fumbles in a message full of expletives.

All the blame, however, shouldn't fall to Jackson alone. The Ravens' offensive line struggled to protect Jackson, allowing Vegas pass rushers to burst through the line and create constant pressure all game long. Defensive end Maxx Crosby was a menace, finishing with five QB hits and two sacks.

After the game, Jackson acknowledged he felt pressure to make a play given the pressure the Raiders generated.

"If you're a quarterback, you're trying to go through your progressions, and guys in your face, they're trying to get them a sack, it's going to be like that," Jackson said. "Sometimes you can't go through your reads. You've got to make something happen. That's what I tried to do on the last one. I seen it breaking down, I tried to push a lineman in the pocket and he hit me while I was doing it, so I'll just try to hold onto the ball next time."

He finished the game 19-of-30 passing for 235 yards with one touchdown and added 12 carries for a team-high 86 rushing yards.

