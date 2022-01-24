Ravens QB Lamar Jackson talks about importance of team bonding

The Baltimore Ravens saw their 2021 season come to a close in Week 18 after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers by the final score of 20-19. The loss marked their sixth-straight and cemented their fall from grace as the No. 1 seed just six weeks earlier when they stood at 8-3.

After the season, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson was asked about a plethora of topics, from his ankle injury to what he thought of the 2021 season. When he was asked about how much he’ll try to identify what happened on offense in 2021 during the offseason, Jackson talked about how he wanted to focus on getting better as well as on team bonding.

“I care about our season, what happened, but I don’t care, because it’s over with now. I’ve got to worry about getting better [for] this season coming up now – getting our guys right so we can see things happening before it happens, beating everybody to the punch against us. [I’ll be] just trying to get my guys, all of us, one unit, together this offseason – not just the receivers and tight ends; offensive line and all. We’ll just try to get those guys, all in one unit, to be together so we can have real team bonding, and we can start fresh, I’ll say, to this upcoming season, because I feel like we didn’t have that throughout the season. We had everything else, but we didn’t really have that team bonding. Coming out [of] the building, we’re going home and stuff like that. I feel like we need to bond more, and it’ll take a toll over on the season – the football life.”

Jackson has gotten a few of his teammates together for group workouts and other team bonding activities over the course of the last few off-seasons, but it sounds like the quarterback wants to get more of his teammates together to bond and get ready for the season together. The team camaraderie aspect is a very important and sometimes underrated, and it looks like Jackson understands that in a big way.