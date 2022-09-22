Ravens QB Lamar Jackson spotted wearing padded arm sleeve at practice on Wednesday

The Baltimore Ravens lost in incomprehensible fashion to the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, blowing a 21-point fourth quarter lead in a 42-38 defeat. The team will look to bounce back in Week 3 against the New England Patriots, led by quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore held their Wednesday practice of the week, and during the media viewing portion of the session Jackson was spotted with a padded arm sleeve. It sparked plenty of conversation as to why the quarterback was wearing the sleeve, especially because he didn’t appear to be throwing.

A clip later surfaced of a play where Jackson could have injured his elbow.

Any ailment that Jackson is working through at the moment doesn’t seem to be major, and he should be good to go for the team’s Week 3 matchup with New England.

