Ravens QB Lamar Jackson signs fan's 'Pay 'Em Now' sign after win against Buccaneers
Lamar Jackson's contract situation with the Baltimore Ravens continues to be a major storyline.
Chatter around the topic had died down a bit following a lackluster few weeks for the Baltimore offense, but it reignited Thursday night as Jackson keyed an impressive second-half performance as the Ravens ran past the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Jackson went 27-for-38 for 238 yards and two touchdowns and ran another nine times for 43 yards in the Ravens' 27-22 victory. Trailing 10-3 at halftime following a rough start, the Ravens scored on all four second-half drives they had before kneeling out the clock.
Following the statement win against Tom Brady and the Bucs in prime time, Jackson made a bit of a statement of his own.
As he was running off the field, Jackson picked up a sign a fan dropped that read "Pay 'Em Now." The statement was bracketed by Jackson's No. 8 and wide receiver Rashod Bateman's No. 7.
Lamar autographing a sign reading PAY ‘EM NOW and then jumping to dap the fan >>> pic.twitter.com/geSxPvvGFq
— Joon Lee (@joonlee) October 28, 2022
Jackson held the sign up and when the fan who dropped it was identified, he signed it and returned it, then gave the fan a leaping high-five.
The sight of Jackson, playing the season on his fifth-year option on his rookie deal after he and the team failed to reach a contract extension before the year, holding a sign that said "Pay 'Em Now" was quite the visual.
Lamar sending a clear message 🤣 pic.twitter.com/7QGY2uHL2F
— PFF (@PFF) October 28, 2022
Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, has thrown for 15 touchdowns to six interceptions this season for the 5-3 Ravens, who have won three of four. He's also currently fourth in the NFL in rushing yards.
