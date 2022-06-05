Ravens QB Lamar Jackson shows off incredible arm strength

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has become one of the most sensational quarterbacks in the NFL. The dual-threat signal caller has shown the ability to throw with power and accuracy while also being able to make big plays happen with his legs.

Jackson is unfortunately often critiqued on his ability to throw the ball despite showing that he can pass at a high level. However, the former NFL MVP once led the league in passing touchdowns and has improved as a passer over his four-year career as a professional.

While on a football field on Sunday, Jackson showed off his arm by launching a pass 50 yards in the air while down on one knee.

Lamar Jackson 50 yard bomb from a KNEE 🤯 (🎥via @spencefit__ Instagram) pic.twitter.com/vULtXZ4c8Q — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) June 5, 2022

While not attending mandatory organized team activities, Jackson has shown that his arm is as good as ever. There have been many conversations surrounding the quarterback’s absence from OTAs, but he’s still working hard away from the team as he looks to continue improving ahead of the 2022 season.