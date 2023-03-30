Ravens QB Lamar Jackson shares key information about 2022 injury situation

The Baltimore Ravens lost quarterback Lamar Jackson to a knee injury at the end of the first quarter in their Week 13 win over the Denver Broncos. Jackson would end up missing the rest of the year with a PCL injury, and his status was a mystery for weeks due to what was being said by the organization and Jackson’s lack of practice time.

On Tuesday night, Jackson took to Twitter to respond to fans about his injury and what was going on during the final few games of the season. He denied the narrative that he was sitting out games to stay healthy for free agency, and also said that he’d rather have a 100% PCL as opposed to playing at less than 100% and playing terribly.

I don’t remember me sitting out on my guys week 1 vs jets To week 12 vs Broncos. How come all of a sudden I sit out because of money in which I could’ve got hurt at anytime within that time frame 🤔 When we know the Super Bowl been on my mind since April 2018. — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 29, 2023

Let’s get real. I rather have a 100% PCL than go out there and play

horrible forcing myself to put my guys in a bad situation now that’s selfish to me. — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 29, 2023

