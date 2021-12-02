Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says he ‘looked like a rookie’ against Browns in Week 12

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the most sensational quarterbacks in the NFL in Lamar Jackson. The former first-round pick has been league-MVP, holds the record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single-season and has led the Ravens to success since taking over in 2018.

In a primetime matchup against the Cleveland Browns in Week 12, Jackson had one of his worst career performances despite Baltimore picking up a win by the final score of 16-10. The fourth-year signal caller ended up throwing four interceptions against his AFC North rival, marking the most he’s thrown in a game during his time in the league.

On Wednesday, Jackson told reporters how he thought he looked on “Sunday Night Football” after reviewing tape from the contest.

“Bad passes and inaccurate, underthrown passes – that’s all I’ve seen. Bad reads. I looked like a rookie. I looked like a rookie.”

Jackson also talked about how he let his performance from Week 12 fester for a few days instead of moving on instantly.

“I let it fester. I need to feel it. I need to feel that pain. That’s pain right there. The defense is making great stops, and I’m putting my defense back out there right away. It was happening right away, and I’m looking at film … It was like, they stopped them, we get back out on the field, and interception. I’m like, ‘What the?’ I’m watching the film like it’s fate. So, yes; I let it fester for a couple days, and then I let it go and get prepared for the Steelers, for my next game, whoever it is.”

The former University of Louisville star has always been one to take the blame whenever he doesn’t perform well. He’s showed his maturity on numerous occasions

Jackson and the Ravens will travel to Pittsburgh to take on another division rival in the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. This will be the first time the two teams meet this season.