Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says Baltimore getting rid of him would hurt his feelings

The Baltimore Ravens selected quarterback Lamar Jackson with the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. Since then, he has gone on to flourish and turn into a star, winning the MVP unanimously in 2019 as well as breaking numerous records.

Jackson is slated to play on the fifth-year option in 2022, and is eligible to sign a contract extension. On Saturday, Jackson responded to a fan that said they saw something about Baltimore getting rid of Jackson, and the quarterback made it clear that such a move by the team would hurt his feelings.

That’ll hurt my feelings — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 19, 2022

Media members and fans have speculated about the future of Jackson due to a lack of a long-term contract to this point. However, there have been absolutely zero concrete reports from reputable sources about the Ravens getting rid of the quarterback. In fact, general manager Eric DeCosta has expressed his desire to have the former University of Louisville star in Baltimore for a long, long time.