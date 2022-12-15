Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ruled out against Browns with PCL sprain

The Baltimore Ravens have officially ruled out quarterback Lamar Jackson for Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Backup Tyler Huntley is out of concussion protocol and will likely start, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Jackson left a Week 13 win over the Denver Broncos with a left knee injury. He appeared to sustain the injury during a first-quarter sack and was later ruled out of the game.

When Jackson left the game, he had completed 3-of-4 passes for 11 yards and had one carry for nine yards. Huntley replaced him and the Ravens rallied for a 10-9 win.

After the game, head coach John Harbaugh delivered good news that Jackson's injury wasn't season-ending, but he would likely miss "days to weeks" in his recovery.

That Monday, Harbaugh told reporters that Jackson is "week-to-week." It was later reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter that Jackson suffered a sprained PCL.

This injury comes after Jackson has dealt with illness, a hip injury and calf injury during a crucial contract year.

On Thursday (Dec. 15), Jackson missed his sixth straight practice while Huntley was an active participant.

Harbaugh opted not to name a starter

Harbaugh told reporters on Thursday that Huntley has cleared concussion protocol and is good to go for Saturday’s game, but did not confirm him as the starter. His comments came just an hour before Jackson was officially ruled out.

Huntley appeared to suffer the injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s Week 14 win over the Steelers when he was hit during a run. He was slow to get up and finished the game with just 88 passing yards.

On Thursday, he told reporters he didn’t think he had a concussion and he cleared the protocol after Wednesday’s practice.

“I don’t think I had a concussion but definitely did the protocols, they was doing their job making sure I was safe,” he said. “Clearly I’m safe enough this week.”

The Ravens signed free agent quarterback Brett Hundley to their practice squad on the Monday after Jackson's injury. He is available to back up Huntley.