Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ruled out for Week 18 vs. Steelers

If the Baltimore Ravens defeat division rival Pittsburgh Steelers and potentially earn a wild-card spot in the playoffs on Sunday, it will be without their Pro Bowl starting quarterback.

On Friday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that quarterback Tyler Huntley would start on Sunday against Pittsburgh, sidelining quarterback Lamar Jackson for a fifth-consecutive week after he went down with an ankle injury in Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns.

“…I don’t really have any injury updates today, per se, but I do have an announcement: Tyler [Huntley] will be the starting quarterback in the game against the Steelers on Sunday. That’s the way we’ll go. What questions do you have?”

Coach Harbaugh opens his press conference announcing that QB Tyler Huntley will start Sunday vs. the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/KOnTNBrfh0 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 7, 2022

Sunday would mark Huntley’s fourth start of the season and sixth game played overall in 2021. In those six games he’s done everything asked of a backup quarterback to do, passing for 940 yards and three touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 222 yards and two touchdowns.

When speaking with the media on Friday, Huntley expressed what Jackson means not only to the team, but to the league.

“…He wants to be out there every time, and just being in the locker room, it’s so hard not seeing him going out there and being great – how he usually is. He’s a great [asset] to this league, to this team, and I can’t wait for ‘L’ [Lamar Jackson] to feel better. And happy birthday, man. I miss you out there, man.”

QB @_SNOOP1 talks about filling in for @Lj_Era8… and wishes him a happy birthday! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/BS9e2vPfxC — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 7, 2022

Prior to his ankle injury, Jackson had only missed two games in his NFL career prior to this season. If Baltimore doesn’t make the playoffs, Jackson’s season would end with him completing 246-of-382 passses for 2,882 yards to go along with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while also rushing the ball 133 times for 767 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.