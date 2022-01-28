Ravens QB Lamar Jackson reportedly passing on 2022 Pro Bowl

The Baltimore Ravens had five players elected to the 2022 Pro Bowl in quarterback Lamar Jackson, fullback Patrick Ricard, wide receiver/punt returner Devin Duvernay, tight end Mark Andrews and kicker Justin Tucker. However, it appears that their quarterback will pass up the game.

On Thursday, it was reported by Chris Mortensen of ESPN that quarterback Lamar Jackson will not play in the Pro Bowl due to his ankle injury. Jackson missed the last four games of the 2021 regular season and only practiced once in that time.

Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson were the AFC Pro Bowl quarterbacks.

Jackson is a scratch because of injury, per league sources. https://t.co/oipBH8QHGj — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 27, 2022

Ravens QB deciding to pass on Pro Bowl, which is hardly surprising after he missed the final four games with an ankle injury. https://t.co/CqG30N6eK3 — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) January 27, 2022

The best thing for Jackson to do is rest up and make sure that his ankle is ready to go before he starts his offseason programs and training. Jackson is also looking for a long-term contract, so it would be best for him to not risk anything that would have an impact on any negotiations.

A healthy Lamar Jackson heading into the 2022 season is going to be a wonderful thing in Baltimore. Jackson admittedly struggled the last few games before his ankle injury, but if he wasn’t forced out of action the Ravens might’ve made the playoffs as a Wild Card team despite the amount of injures that were sustained.