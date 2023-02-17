Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ranked outside of top 10 QBs on list from NFL.com

Now that the 2022 NFL season has come to end with the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl, the 2023 NFL Calendar year is starting shortly. An article from Marc Sessler of NFL.com has ranked all starting quarterbacks who started at least one game from the regular season and the postseason.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, while only playing in only 12 games this season was ranked at number 12 on the list of 68 starting quarterbacks. He was ranked at 14 in 2021, seven in 2020, and of course number one in 2019. Right above Jackson at 11 is Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott with now-retired and future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady at the 10 spot.

“Greg Roman is out the door, replaced by a play-caller in Todd Monken with Air Raid roots and an open desire to throw the ball downfield. It’s fair to wonder what that means for Lamar after a string of injury-ravaged seasons inside a ground-heavy scheme that leaned hard on his magical legs. It’s also fair to wonder if Jackson, a pending free agent who seeks a Deshaun Watson-level sum of guaranteed cash, will remain in Baltimore. The Ravens can tag him, and I fully expect them to go that route if a long-term deal can’t be struck. Then again, we’ve got NFL Network draft guru Daniel Jeremiah pegging Florida passer Anthony Richardson to the club at No. 22 overall. Weird days ahead!”

The top four quarterbacks from the 2022 season are Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, and Josh Allen. It’s quite possible that if the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl that Hurts would’ve moved ahead of Mahomes for the top spot. It’s safe to say that the quarterback position is in good hands for the foreseeable future.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire