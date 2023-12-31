Ravens QB Lamar Jackson provides deeper context on disrespect from Mike Florio

The Baltimore Ravens have been subject to plenty of disrespect throughout the 2023 NFL season. The most significant bulletin board material the team received was courtesy of Mike Florio before the team’s Week 16 game with the San Francisco 49ers, something they didn’t take kindly to.

“I really don’t pay attention to it. It was how [Mike Florio] presented it. That’s what made me [think], ‘You really feel this way?’ We’re an NFL team as well. We’re not a high school team going up against an NFL team. [He said], ‘Beat the dog [crap] out of them.’ I was like, ‘[Dang].’ I just felt some way about that. [I’m] not taking anything away from him. He’s just doing his job. That’s his opinion. I just didn’t like how he said it. That’s all.”

Jackson put Florio in his place after the game and provided even more context when asked about it later. He said he usually doesn’t pay attention to outside noise, but the way Florio said his comments wasn’t acceptable.

