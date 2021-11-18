Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice for second day with non-COVID-related illness

As the Chicago Bears (3-6) prepare to host the Baltimore Ravens (6-3), the Bears defense will have to contend with one of the NFL’s most dynamic playmakers in Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

But there’s something worth monitoring in regards to Jackson, who’s missed Wednesday and Thursday’s practices due to an illness. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said the illness wasn’t COVID-19 related.

Although, this isn’t the first time this has happened with Jackson this season. This is the fourth time this season Jackson has dealt with an illness. Jackson has missed six practices in the first 11 weeks this season, with only two of those due to a sore back.

But Jackson has played in all four instances where he’s been sick, and there’s no reason to believe that won’t be the case Sunday at Soldier Field.

While Jackson’s status isn’t a concern for Sunday, rebounding from the Ravens’ worst offensive performance of the Lamar Jackson era, in a 22-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins last Thursday, certainly is a focal point.

The Dolphins laid out a blueprint for how to slow down Baltimore’s offense — particularly Jackson — with some well-timed blitzes and containing Jackson in the pocket.

Chicago’s defense has struggled over the last few weeks, and it’ll be a challenge facing Jackson and the NFL’s best rushing offense.

Jackson’s top receiving targets, Marquise Brown (thigh) and Rashod Bateman (undisclosed) also didn’t practice Thursday.

Follow The Bears Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

List