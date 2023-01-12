Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice on Wednesday leading up to Wild Card matchup vs. Bengals
The Baltimore Ravens are getting ready to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round as they look to go on a magical playoff run. However, their star quarterback was absent from practice.
Lamar Jackson again not practicing for Ravens. It’s been 38 days since he was last taking part in game or practice.
Tyler Huntley was on field but again not throwing with his sore shoulder.
— Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) January 11, 2023