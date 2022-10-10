Ravens QB Lamar Jackson makes history in Week 5 vs. Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens hosted their AFC North division rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 5. The team pulled out a 19-17 victory on the leg of Justin Tucker among others. However, quarterback Lamar Jackson once again made history, and did so this time in front of a national audience.

Jackson became the fastest quarterback in NFL history to reach 4,000 rushing yards. It took the dual-threat quarterback just 63 games to achieve the feat, with the previous record being held by former quarterback Michael Vick, who did so in 87 games. Jackson is also just the sixth quarterback to reach the 4,000 yards rushing mark.

Fastest ever to 4K 😈 pic.twitter.com/rKnsOIs7rN — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 10, 2022

Lamar Jackson just topped 4,000 rushing yards. He's the 6th QB to ever do it and the fastest to do so (63 games). — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) October 10, 2022

Jackson is in his fifth NFL season, and many know of the talent he brings whenever he steps onto the field. The former Louisville star is off to an impressive start in 2022, looking similar to the 2019 quarterback that finished the season as the NFL MVP. While he didn’t have his strongest performance on Sunday night, he still was able to put together enough plays to lead his team to victory in a big spot.

