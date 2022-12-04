Ravens QB Lamar Jackson knee injury suffered vs. Broncos not season-ending, John Harbaugh says

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson left Sunday's Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos with a knee injury and did not return.

On the final play of the first quarter, Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper veered around the right edge and sacked Jackson from that side. Head coach John Harbaugh said the injury is not season-ending and that the team will know more later in the week.

The current timeline is "days to weeks," Harbaugh said, without specifying the type of knee injury.

Following Jackson's exit, backup Tyler Huntley came in for a third-and-13 attempt and completed an 11-yard pass to Devin Duvernay. On his first full drive, Huntley led a drive that ended in a field goal and tied the game at 3-3. Huntley finished the game 27 of 32 passing with 187 yards and an interception, and his 2-yard rushing score with 28 seconds left gave the Ravens the 10-9 win after the extra point.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson gets sacked by Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper in the first half Sunday.

Jackson went into the blue medical tent on the sideline before limping to the Ravens locker room. The CBS broadcast showed the former MVP was heavily favoring his right leg while climbing stairs in the tunnel.

Huntley, who started four games in Jackson's stead last season, took his first snap of the 2022 campaign last week. The third-year player from Utah has a career record of 1-3.

Jackson has carried a series of ailments on injury reports over the last month. He's either missed or been limited in practice with a hip injury, illness or a quad, his latest injury that caused the Ravens training staff to pull him early from practice for treatment.

Jackson completed three of his four passes for 11 yards and had one rush for 9 yards prior to his exit.

