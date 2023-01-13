Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is out of wildcard game with ‘unstable’ knee I The Rush

Lamar Jackson breaks news about his status for the Ravens vs. Bengals wildcard game

Derek Carr breaks his silence on his split with the Raiders

The NFL has selected a neutral site for the AFC Championship game if the matchup is Bills vs. Chiefs