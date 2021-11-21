Ravens QB Lamar Jackson out with illness vs. Bears

The Chicago Bears have been dealing with some brutal injuries this week after Khalil Mack was lost for the season and several starters are out heading into their game against the Baltimore Ravens.

While Chicago will be without Mack, Akiem Hicks, Allen Robinson and Eddie Jackson, Baltimore suffered a brutal blow of their own as quarterback Lamar Jackson won’t play against the Bears after battling an illness all week.

Jackson missed practice this week with a non-COVID-related illness, and he was downgraded to questionable with said illness on Saturday. Jackson made the trip to Chicago with the team and tried to be ready, but ultimately it was too much.

That means it’ll be Tyler Huntley getting his first career start against the Bears at Soldier Field.

Lamar Jackson is dealing with a virus so bad that he’s simply not himself. He flew to Chicago and tried to stay hydrated. But it was too much. He’s out. https://t.co/gJayep60kC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2021

The news is a significant blow for Baltimore, who will be without one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the league as they look to stay atop the AFC North. Jackson brings a lot to the table for this Ravens offense, whether it’s with his legs or his big arm, and the Bears defense caught a huge break.

So much for a Justin Fields vs. Lamar Jackson showdown at Soldier Field.

The Bears released their inactives list, where they’ll be without Jackson, Robinson, Hicks and Damien Williams.

