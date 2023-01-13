Ravens QB Lamar Jackson gives detailed update on injury, status via Twitter

The Baltimore Ravens have been playing without quarterback Lamar Jackson since Week 13 of the 2022 season against the Denver Broncos, who suffered a knee injury at the end of the first quarter of the contest. Baltimore has missed him in the worst way on the field, as their offense has sputtered without him.

On Thursday evening, Jackson released series of tweets on Twitter updating his injury as well as his status. There has been plenty of uncertainty surrounding Jackson and when he’d be able to return to the field, but his tweets provide clarity on what he’s been dealing with and going through with his knee.

remains unstable. I’m still in good spirits, as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery. I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can’t give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans I’m still hopeful we still have a chance. 💜💜 — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) January 12, 2023

