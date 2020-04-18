Ravens QB Lamar Jackson gets random shoutout from President Donald Trump on Twitter

President Donald Trump is apparently a fan of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Amid his usual barrage of politically-charged tweets, Trump quote-tweeted a video from the night Jackson was drafted. The video showed Jaire Alexander, Jackson’s teammate at Louisville, reacting to Jackson being selected with the final pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft.

Alexander, a cornerback who went No. 18 to the Green Bay Packers, was overjoyed when Jackson was chosen with the 32nd pick by Baltimore. With the 2020 draft coming next week, NFL-affiliated account “The Checkdown” sent out the video and Jackson retweeted it Saturday morning with a nod to Alexander.

Later Saturday, Trump commented on the video, saying it was “really nice to see.” He also said that Jackson, the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player, was a “great pick.”

Really nice to see this and, what a great pick! https://t.co/91104h0sd1 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2020

Jackson threw for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns while rushing for 1,206 yards and seven more scores in 2019, so that’s one position of Trump’s you won’t find many disagree with.

Jackson seemed to appreciate Trump’s shoutout.

Many of Jackson’s fans, however, seemed uneasy about the interaction in his replies. That included his teammate, tackle Ronnie Stanley.

Whether this Twitter back-and-forth leads to any real backlash for Jackson beyond a few hours of unpleasant Twitter mentions remains to be seen.

