Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, former S Bernard Pollard go back-and-forth on Twitter in heated exchange

The Baltimore Ravens have seen quarterback Lamar Jackson turn into one of the best players in the NFL over the course of his four years as a professional. He is a prolific passer as well as runner, and his ability to impact games is arguably second-to-none.

Despite his accolades and accomplishments, Jackson still has plenty of people who don’t believe he has what it takes to have a long NFL career or win a Super Bowl. One of those people is former Baltimore safety Bernard Pollard, who was talking trash about Jackson on Wednesday night. Jackson saw Pollards comments and responded to the former Raven, sparking a conversation that turned into a headed debate.

Warning: NSFW

Never🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣nobody speak of you 🤣🤣🤣🤣 I had to Google you lil bra🤣🤣🤣🤣 I never heard of you until I seen you keep dissing like you was a HOFMER BUT YOU FARRRRRRRRRRR FROM IT ACROSS THE OCEAN LIKE OVERSEAS🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/enswddjxtX — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) July 14, 2022

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣stop flagging boyyy🤣🤣 that never say you was feared lol bra🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 go watch nascar probably better @ that fr sorry ass boy‼️‼️‼️ https://t.co/AFjEwBjXpz — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) July 14, 2022

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣bra got a 6second college highlight you mad fr I wish I played against you 😈😈😈😈😈😈😈 I would’ve threw the ball to coach and ran straight at yo sorry ass BERNARD❗️ https://t.co/YugcDHS0bN — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) July 14, 2022

🤣🤣🤣🤣the last person I would go to for anything football related lil bra Talk to me about the best nascars out I’m all ears and eyes👂🏾👀 https://t.co/XxbgUoBQ2d — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) July 14, 2022

I pray we make it there Frfr Lil bra but I definitely don’t wanna hear nothing about your ribs being broke ray tore his tricep 🤣🤣🤣 they never mentioned you🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 bra you got it matter of fact I gotta focus and worry about the current opps not former https://t.co/fVKMkxhksH — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) July 14, 2022

Former NFL safety Bernard Pollard was talking trash about Lamar Jackson. Lamar saw it and clapped back. No holding back. 😲😲 pic.twitter.com/K4SK6CzOT8 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 14, 2022

Jackson deals with plenty of hate on a daily basis, but he will respond when he feels like it’s necessary. The quarterback is entering the fifth year of what has already been a widely successful NFL career, and still at just 25 years old he has a lot more good football ahead of him.