Ravens QB Lamar Jackson focused on winning, supporting teammates

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been in the headlines a lot over the course of the 2022 offseason. From his contract situation, to an anonymous defensive coordinator critiquing the quarterback’s style of play, Jackson’s name always seems to be in the news for one reason or another. His success on the field can be attributed to why his name is often in the headlines, and Jackson does not appear to be slowing down.

Following training camp practice on Thursday, Jackson spoke to members of the media. The quarterback told reporters that at the end of the day, it’s about winning and supporting his teammates, which speaks to his selfless nature as well as his highly competitive spirit.

"I want to win at the end of the day." @Lj_era8 pic.twitter.com/drG4SE5qWs — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 28, 2022

“I want to win at the end of the day, you know? I just want to be great. You know I just want to work with my brothers at the end of the day. I don’t want to leave them out there hanging. That’s not me, that’s never been me.”

Jackson has a track record of winning, with a 37-12 record through his first four NFL seasons. The quarterback has a 64.1 completion percentage, 9,967 passing yards and 87 touchdowns through the air while also rushing for 3,673 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground. Jackson was named the 2019 league-MVP, and has shattered numerous records in his first four years. He will look to continue his ascension in 2022, where there is plenty of optimism surrounding the team.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire