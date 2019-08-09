Ravens QB Lamar Jackson embraces extra work in preseason opener

BALTIMORE -- Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is not too good for extra work even if it is just the preseason.

In his second year in the NFL, his first as a starter, there is still a steep learning curve for the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner and Baltimore has big plans for Jackson. Not that you saw much of it in a 29-0 demolition of the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But if the offense was plain vanilla much of the night, the repetitions were like a chocolate Sundae for Jackson and his head coach John Harbaugh, who left his starter in for three series when many coaches go one-and-done with their prospective No. 1 quarterbacks. If they even play at all.

"I'm only a sophomore in this league, I guess," Jackson said. "I really haven't done anything. I'm going to play ball. I love it."

It was far from a perfect night, but that's not what the preseason is for anyway. Jackson completed 4-of-6 passes, including a silky smooth 30-yarder dropped into the hands of wide receiver Chris Moore and a touchdown pass to wide receiver Willie Snead.

The two incompletions rankled Jackson. He had almost no run-pass options called for him. The Ravens wanted to get him a lot of work, but they aren't crazy. That stuff can wait for the regular season when Jackson's legs should be a fearsome weapon against opposing defenses and you live with the injury risk. It's not necessary now.

The Ravens rested plenty of starters, including cornerback Marlon Humphrey, outside linebacker Pernell McPhee and defensive tackle Brandon Williams. Jackson was never going to be one of them. In fact, Baltimore played four of its starting offensive linemen, too, to make sure Jackson got a fair shake. All except longtime guard Marshal Yanda

Story continues

The Jaguars sat their new quarterback Nick Foles, the veteran Super Bowl winner who is expected to revitalize a disastrous offense. But Foles has seen about everything the NFL can throw at him. Jackson is still learning.

"Their quarterback has been playing for how many years?" Harbaugh said. "He's a Super Bowl champion. Do you think he needs to play in a preseason game? Our guys is in his second season. That's an easy decision."

Harbaugh noted that Jackson doesn't run much in practice, either. Baltimore was trying to execute the basic plays it did run. Jackson will run during the regular season when he sees the opportunity and instinct takes over. Of course, Jackson contradicted him by saying the coaches didn't call for RPOs. Those went to the running backs. He just did what he was coached to do.

Whatever the case, the repetitions were useful, the dominant win a nice start. That's 14 preseason games in a row for the Ravens, which is a bit ridiculous. But Jackson wants to do more. He didn't turn the ball over. That's good.

The completed pass to Moore was an improvisation when Nick Boyle's out route didn't develop fast enough. The clock in his head was ticking and Jackson just threw it to his back hip. But he had Miles Boykin open over the middle and could have done better to put the ball in front of him.

In all, Jackson and the first-teamers had a six-play drive for 35 yards and a 52-yard field goal by Justin Tucker. They went three-and-out on the next series. But the offense recovered with a six-play, 57-yard scoring drive that ended with the Snead touchdown catch. For Jackson, this was progress an entire offseason in the making.

The memories of an awful performance in a home playoff loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC wild-card round still linger, after all. But it can't stop there. The next test awaits next Thursday against the Green Bay Packers.

"Not a short time. It took me a whole year," Jackson said. "I was working at it, hoping I would get better at it and you're telling me I did [tonight]. I just have to keep it going."

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson embraces extra work in preseason opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington