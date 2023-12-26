Ravens QB Lamar Jackson dunks on Mike Florio after Week 16 win vs. 49ers

“We’re in the NFL. We play ball. Not to take away from that team, but you can’t just discredit us. We’re grown men. We have to feed our families. [Mike Florio] can have his opinion, but don’t just talk like that. That’s disrespectful. That’s very disrespectful. Not to take away from the 49ers at all, because they’re great all across the board, but we’re going to come to play as well. Our record [isn’t a] fluke. We play ball, and we showed that. He just needs to keep doing his job, but just don’t come off like that towards us. That’s disrespectful, like I said, because he isn’t putting the pads on. If he was putting the pads on, I feel like it would’ve been different for him. He wouldn’t say that. He’d be respectful. I say that to say this; we’re respectful to our opponents. Our opponents are respectful to us, but a guy who’s not even playing against us [and] just coming out and being disrespectful, I guess he wanted more views on his little channel. We’re going to leave it at that.”