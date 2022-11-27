Ravens QB Lamar Jackson discusses how impressed he’s been with FB Patrick Ricard

The Baltimore Ravens have found success in the ground game over the last few seasons. They’ve made sure to stick to that identity during the tenure of quarterback Lamar Jackson, using his talent as a passer and as a runner to put together one of the most potent offenses in the NFL.

One player who has been key in their success has been fullback Patrick Ricard. When Jackson was asked about the importance of the veteran, the quarterback discussed how he can do many different things for the team, calling him “Mr. Do It All”.

“Very impressive – a 300-pound guy full of muscle, doing everything. [Patrick Ricard] is catching the ball out of the backfield, running the ball, blocking. He’s ‘Mr. Do It All’ for us. We need that.”

Ricard doesn’t put up gaudy stat lines, but his impact on the game is made in other ways. The team uses all over the field at a multitude of positions and often moves him around the formation prior to the snap, making him a fit for what they want to do on the offensive side of the ball every week.

