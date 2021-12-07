Ravens QB Lamar Jackson discusses going for two-point try in Week 13

The Baltimore Ravens fell at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13 by the final score of 20-19. It was a disappointing loss all things considered, but the team couldn’t do quite enough to get the job done.

After quarterback Lamar Jackson connected with wide receiver Sammy Watkins late in the game for a score, Baltimore decided to go for the win and two points instead of kicking an extra point to force overtime. The play was there, but the ball glanced off of the hands of tight end Mark Andrews, resulting in a Ravens loss.

Following the loss, Jackson spoke with the media and expressed how he felt about the decision.

“It was cool. I really didn’t — when I looked at the score, I saw it was 19-20. Perfect play call. We’re going to make it happen. [We] just came up short.”

QB Lamar Jackson on the two-point conversion attempt. pic.twitter.com/5SZBP0YO6Z — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 6, 2021

There have been many varying opinions on what Baltimore should have done in the situation that they were in. Some believe that going for two was the right decision, while other would have preferred going to overtime. However, head coach John Harbaugh trusted his young quarterback, and Jackson agreed with the decision of his coach.