Ravens QB Lamar Jackson discusses fixing mistakes to take team to next level

The Baltimore Ravens could be a an undefeated team if the team didn’t blow double-digit leads in multiple fourth quarters. Despite that, the Ravens sit at 5-3 and on top of the AFC North division. It weren’t for some untimely penalties that stall out drives or keep drives going on defense, the team would be sitting pretty heading into next Monday night’s game in New Orleans.

In the locker room after the game, quarterback Lamar Jackson was asked how close he feels to the team being able to click on all three phases of the game “I feel like we’re very close; we’re right there, but there’s still room for improvement. The little mistakes, we’re still making them out there. [If] we change those, then I feel like the sky’s the limit for us.”

"We change those and I feel like the sky's the limit for us." @Lj_era8 pic.twitter.com/nL8nDorsgD — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 28, 2022

The Ravens have a chance to get really healthy as a team as the next game they play after New Orleans is on November 20th at home against the Carolina Panthers. The team doesn’t play a winning team until week 18 on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals, so the team has a great shot at winning the AFC North if they can cut down on the mistakes.

