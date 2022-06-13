Ravens QB Lamar Jackson arrives for mandatory minicamp

The Baltimore Ravens will hold their mandatory minicamp from Tuesday to Thursday, with many opportunities for players to get in important snaps with their teammates and coaches as they look to build towards their goal of winning a Super Bowl championship.

One of the players who wasn’t present for Baltimore’s voluntary organized team activities was quarterback Lamar Jackson. There was plenty of anticipation surrounding whether he would show up to mandatory minicamp, but on Monday, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey posted a video of him with Jackson, which was a refreshing sight to many.

From #Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey’s IG — Lamar Jackson has arrived for #Ravens mandatory minicamp, taking his physical before attending. https://t.co/0luNyOtQ2z — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 13, 2022

It never felt like Jackson was going to miss the minicamp, but to see him officially back is a great thing. He will now be able to take the field and continue to work on his game, something that he’s been doing over the course of the offseason. Jackson is heartbeat of the team, so his presence alone is something to be excited about.