Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on Year 2 in Todd Monken’s offense: ‘The sky is the limit’

The Baltimore Ravens moved on from their former offensive coordinator following the 2022 NFL season hoping to unlock more parts of their offense. After extensive hiring, they settled on Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken as their new play-caller.

Monken was able to do promising things in his first year manning Baltimore’s offensive group. However, entering Year 2, quarterback Lamar Jackson sees even more incredible things ahead, saying that the sky is the limit for the unit as they get more familiar with each other.

“I believe so. I believe the sky is the limit. I always say that, but I believe the sky is the limit for us. We’re doing new things out here with the offense; [it’s] more verbal, more verbiage for me, if anything, but it’s looking good so far.”

The Ravens’ offense ranked No. 1 in rushing attempts last season while finishing No. 30 in pass attempts. Baltimore’s group could experience more balance in 2024, which could include utilizing different weapons in the running and passing games while giving bigger roles to already established players.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire