Ravens put Tylan Wallace on IR, re-sign Josh Johnson

Quarterback Josh Johnson is back with the Ravens.

The Ravens announced that they re-signed Johnson after releasing him a day before their Week Three loss to the Colts. He takes the roster spot of wide receiver Tylan Wallace.

Wallace was placed on injured reserve after hurting his hamstring against Indianapolis. Wallace was a core member of the Ravens' special teams units, but only played one offensive snap in the first three weeks of the season. He will have to miss at least four games before he will be eligible to return.

Johnson is the third quarterback on the Baltimore depth chart. Tyler Huntley is the No. 2 behind Lamar Jackson.