Ravens put six more players on COVID-19 list

The Ravens announced that six more players have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, right tackle D.J. Fluker, defensive lineman Broderick Washington, practice squad offensive lineman Will Holden, cornerback Khalil Dorsey, and cornerback Tavon Young are the new additions. The Ravens have now placed 18 players on the list this week. Dorsey and Young are on injured reserve.

The reason for any player’s placement on the list has not been announced, but the timing makes it unlikely that Ferguson, Fluker, and Washington will miss Tuesday’s game against the Steelers. That game had been scheduled for Thanksgiving, but the outbreak in Baltimore led it to be postponed to Sunday and then Tuesday in hopes of controlling the outbreak.

The Steelers have had a handful of players and an assistant coach with COVID issues as well, so both teams will be shorthanded if they do play on Tuesday.

