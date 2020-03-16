Ravens put low tender on center Matt Skura

The Ravens are trying to save a little money, even if it means a bit of a risk for one of their own.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Ravens are using the low restricted free agent tender on starting center Matt Skura.

That will pay him $2.133 million, but would bring back no compensation to the Ravens if another team makes him an offer they don’t match.

Skura suffered a major knee injury in Week 12, but he hopes to be back by training camp.

At a time when taking a physical for another team might be complicated, Skura might not find as much of a market as he would have otherwise.

