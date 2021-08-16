The Ravens trimmed five players off their roster on Monday.

The team announced that they have placed cornerbacks Iman Marshall and Khalil Dorsey on injured reserve. They also waived linebacker Aaron Adeoye, cornerback Davontae Harris and tight end Eli Wolf.

Marshall was a fourth-round pick in 2019, but injuries have kept him off the field for most of his time in Baltimore. He tore his ACL last summer and missed much of his rookie season while on injured reserve. He has one tackle in three career games.

Dorsey had two tackles in six games last season and Harris had 10 tackles in four appearance. Adeoye and Wolf have no regular season experience.

All NFL teams have to get from 90 to 85 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. The Ravens also signed quarterback Kenji Bahar on Monday.

Ravens put Iman Marshall, Khalil Dorsey on IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk