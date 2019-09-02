Ravens put corner on IR, bring back Brynden Trawick

Brynden Trawick is back with the Ravens. Again.

The team announced the signing of the veteran special teams contributor.

To make room for him on the roster, they placed rookie cornerback Iman Marshall on injured reserve, allowing the possibility of a return.

Trawick made the Ravens as an undrafted rookie in 2013, and played his first three years for them. He bounced through stints in Oakland and Tennessee but was back in camp with the Ravens in August, and will likely suit up for them Sunday against the Dolphins.