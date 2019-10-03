Ravens put Brynden Trawick on injured reserve

The Ravens brought special teamer Brynden Trawick back before the start of the regular season, but only got two games out of him.

The team announced that Trawick was going on injured reserve.

He’s been inactive the last two weeks, and was a limited participant in practice Wednesday with what was listed as an elbow injury.

The 29-year-old made a Pro Bowl for his special teams ability, and has also spent time with the Raiders and Titans.