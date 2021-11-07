Ravens pull off overtime win over Vikings

In a wild, back-and-forth game that saw both teams blow leads, the Ravens ended up on top and beat the Vikings 34-31 in overtime.

The game-winning field goal came from Justin Tucker in the final moments of overtime after both offenses opened overtime with drives that couldn’t go anywhere. Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr appeared to make the play of the game when he tipped a Lamar Jackson pass to himself and made a leaping interception in overtime, but the Vikings’ offense couldn’t do anything with it.

Jackson had a double triple, with more than 100 yards both running and passing, and he showed once again that he’s a unique player in NFL history. No one combines the ability to run and the ability to pass like Jackson.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook had a big game, with 17 carries for 110 yards, although he was quiet for long stretches in the middle of the game after the Vikings’ coaches had said leading into the game that they expected to feed the ball to Cook often.

The win improves the Ravens to 6-2 and keeps them atop the AFC North. The Vikings fall to 3-5 and are sinking out of wild card contention in the NFC.

